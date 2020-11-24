Health workers helping Covid-19 patients among first to receive vaccine in US Texas

News Desk 1Published: 24th November 2020

Houston, Nov 24 : Health workers providing direct care for Covid-19 patients and other vulnerable residents will be the first to receive vaccines, US Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday.

It was announced by Abbott and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) from the guiding principles for the state’ Covid-19 vaccine allocation process, the Xinhua news agency reported.

“Health care workers likely to provide direct care for Covid-19 patients and other vulnerable residents to be the first group to receive the vaccine. This includes staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities, emergency medical services and home health care workers,” said a news release from the governor’s office.

According to the release, the state’s initial distribution for Covid-19 vaccines is expected as early as next month.

“These guiding principles established by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel will ensure that the State of Texas swiftly distributes the Covid-19 vaccine to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” said Abbott.

“This foundation for the allocation process will help us mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in our communities, protect the most vulnerable Texans, and safeguard crucial state resources,” he added.

