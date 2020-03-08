Heaps of Garbage in front of school put kids at risk

A+ A-

Hyderabad: COVID-19 had entered in Telangana after a techie who traveled to Hyderabad from Bengaluru was tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Most of the schools in Hyderabad have taken precautionary steps to stay safe. Some have declared holidays, the management of some schools are allowing children only with mask.

But, the students of Sri Maheshwari Vidyalay High School is at risk due to heaps of garbage in-front of the school.

According to the video, the school located at old Kabutar Khana is facing difficulty with the heap of garbage in-front of the school.

The administer of the school has complaint about the garbage to the GHMC, but still there is no work for cleaning it.