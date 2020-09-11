Hearing, speech impaired couple elopes from Hyderabad, ends life

By Rasia Hashmi Updated: 11th September 2020 8:05 am IST
Nalgonda: A hearing and speech impaired man and woman allegedly died by committing suicide in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Thursday, after eloping from Hyderabad, said police.

According to Sub-Inspector, Haliya Police Station, “At 6.30 am on Thursday, a group of four to five deaf and dumb people came to our police station in a cab and said that two people had self-immolated near Palem village.”

“On the information given by the group of people, we came to the location and found two dead bodies which were in burnt condition. There was one male body and one female body and we identified them as Ashwini and Mastan. We informed their relatives about their demise.

Ashwini and Mastan were working together in a company at Hyderabad and they were in love. Both of them eloped from Hyderabad, came here and ended their lives. We are investigating the case to know further details.”

Source: ANI

