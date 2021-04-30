Heart bleeds, but keeping up with professional duty: Huma Qureshi on new film

Mumbai: Huma Qureshi, who stars in filmmaker Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead”, said her heart bleeds for fellow Indians facing the coronavirus pandemic but as an actor she’s sharing her work as her professional duty.

The film is set after a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Sharing the poster of her from the movie on Thursday, Qureshi said even though she is deeply saddened with the crisis in India, she is sharing glimpses from her upcoming work.

“My heart bleeds as my country and my fellow Indians fight personal loss, hurt, pain and devastation every day because of the Covid-19 pandemic. I stand alongside them in sharing every bit of it with them, she said in a statement here.

“With a heavy heart however, in keeping with my duties as a professional, I share my work for all of you to view. ‘Army of Dead’, the Zack Synder film I shot through 2019, she said.

In the film, the actor will be seen alongside Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro and Matthias Schweighofer. Qureshi, 34, said the film will release on May 14 in select theatres and on May 21 on Netflix.

The actor also urged everyone to follow all the necessary COVID-19 protocol to curb the spread of the virus.

Urging those who are safe to continue staying safe and follow every possible regulation in these torrid times, while dedicating my work to those who have encountered the wrath of this pandemic and wishing them health & peace, she said.