Child tries to wake up dead mother in Suryapet

Suryapet: An innocent child who was feeling hungry was seen trying to wake up his dead mother. This heart wrenching scene was witnessed in Sri Sri Nagar of Suryapet District, Telangana.

People were left with tears in their eyes when they heard saying “Utho Maa Bhook Lagi” (“wake up mother I am feeling hungry”). He was seen crying and moving around his mother’s dead body.

As per the details, the burkha-clad woman is aged between 18-20 years. Her body was found on the road in Sri Sri Nagar.

After receiving the information, cops reached the spot and sent the woman’s body to the district government hospital. The child was handed over to the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

The identity of the woman is not yet known.