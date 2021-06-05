Heartbreaking video of elephant paying final respects to its mahout goes viral

A heartbreaking video from the Kottayam district of Kerala of an elephant paying final respects to its mahout went viral on social media. The elephant, Pallaattu Brahmadathan, is seen coming to the funeral of its mahout, Kunnakkaadu Damodaran Nair, amidst other mourners.

Brahmadathan pays tribute by raising and lowering its trunk over Damodaran’s mortal remains as people at the scene burst into tears. Damodaran’s son is also seen breaking down, embracing Brahmadathan, his father’s treasured companion. Damodaran then takes a step backward and curls his trunk, as he bids adieu to his long friend.

The elephant and Damodaran Nair share a history of 25 years together. The duo was a constant presence in most temples and festivals across Kerala including the Thrissur Pooram. Brahmadathan had even saved the mahout’s life in 2003 when another elephant tried to attack him. Damodaran Nair died of cancer on June 4.

Touching. Elephant paying last respect to his Mahout. WA forward. pic.twitter.com/lZjBRyEdpO — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 4, 2021

Before dying, Damodaran had wished to see his beloved Brahmadathan one last time to no avail. But the owner of the elephant fulfilled the mahout’s final wish posthumously by bringing Brahmadathan to see Damodaran one last time.