Heartbroken SRK consoles women’s hockey team after Tokyo Olympics loss

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday, expressed his heartbreak while consoling the Indian women’s hockey team, as they lost the bronze medal match to Great Britain at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Minutes after the team lost the match, SRK, who’d been invested in the match’s progress throughout the tournament, took to his Twitter and wrote, “Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory.”

Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 6, 2021

The women’s hockey team had already created history by entering the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 for the first time. Though, they lost the match to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off match on Friday. Nonetheless, every Indian would be proud of their relentless efforts and for reaching the semifinals.

The team went down fighting against Great Britain with a 3-4 score. With this loss, the Indian women’s team finished fourth while team Great Britain captured their third consecutive Olympic medal.

Earlier when the women’s team had made it to the semifinals, SRK had reacted with his trademark wit and humour. Harking back to his role as a tough and dedicated hockey coach in the acclaimed sports drama ‘Chak De India’, the Bollywood superstar encouraged the Indian women’s hockey team to bring a gold medal.

Responding to a tweet by Sjoerd Marijne, Chief Coach Indian Woman Hockey, the actor wrote, “Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan.”

SRK had played Kabir Khan in the 2007 Shimit Amin-directorial ‘Chak De India’, which saw his character lead the Indian women’s hockey team to their win against Australia in the World Cup.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 55-year-old actor, who was last seen in the 2018 film ‘Zero’ directed by Anand L Rai, is now shooting for ‘Pathan’, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.