Heat stroke: 42-year-old dies in Telangana’s Mancherial

Santosh collapsed at his residence at around 10:30 pm, following which he was rushed to a hospital in Luxettipet, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 15th May 2023 7:59 pm IST
Hyderabad: The souring temperature and heat waves across the state claimed the life of a 42-year-old man from the Mancherial district who reportedly died of sunstroke on Sunday night.

Muthe Santosh was a police constable by profession since 2000, currently deployed at the Ramakrishnapur police station limits. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Other police officers claimed that Santosh had returned home in the evening on Sunday after which he died suffering a sunstroke.

