Heavy police deployment at Tikri border ahead of ‘chakka jam’

New Delhi, Feb 6 : Police have intensified security at the Tikri border to deal with any situation emerging out of the nationwide “chakka jam” being held on Saturday by the farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agricultural laws.

Residents living in and around the Tikri border are facing hardships due to the stringent security measures in place.

Speaking to IANS, one of the residents Chote Ali said, “The strengthened security measures have impacted our earnings.”

He further said that because of such a situation, there is a dip in customers footfall.

“The chakka jam’s call and heavy police deployment in the area have adversely impacted the common man’s livelihood.”

Another resident Rekha Devi, who owns a tea shop in Tikri border area, said: “Due to the protest, there is no work and travelling from one place to another has also become difficult.”

She also added that earlier people had to face the hardships due to the lockdown and now the farmers’ protest has been causing inconvenience to all of us.

