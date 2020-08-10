Heavy rain alert in Karnataka districts

Bengaluru, Aug 10 : Heavy to very heavy rainfall alert has been issued for 13 districts in Karnataka after the state’s coastal districts witnessed heavy downpour, an official said on Monday.

“The intensity of rainfall has reduced, but there is an orange alert for Malnad districts,” an official from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) told IANS.

The alert has been issued for Coastal Karnataka districts Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, Bagalkote, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Yadgir in the north of the state, and Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga in the south of the state.

In the past 24 hours, Nada gram panchayat of Byndoor taluk in Udupi district has recorded the maximum amount of rainfall at 284 mm.

Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada were pounded by heavy rainfall between 115 mm and 204 mm.

The Met department has issued a yellow alert in Coastal Karnataka districts for the next two days.

“The intensity of rainfall in coastal districts is likely to come down from Wednesday. We are expecting rainfall only Monday and Tuesday,” he said.

For Bengaluru city, the Met department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rainfall for the next two days.

In the past 24 hours till 8:30 a.m. in the morning on Monday, the city recorded 12.2 mm of rainfall.

Until next Sunday, Bengaluru is expected to have a generally cloudy sky.

