Heavy rain continue, several parts of Hyderabad affected

Hyderabad: Heavy rains harassed several parts of the city on Saturday afternoon, inundating roads and hindering traffic movement.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a three-day rainfall warning for Telangana from September 5 to September 7.

In the wake of expected low-pressure forming in the Bay of Bengal, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places across the state for the next three days. According to IMD’s forecast, the cyclonic circulation now lies over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and low pressure is expected to form over North and adjoining central Bay of Bengal around September 6.

Due to the low-pressure situation, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is expected in many places alongside which heavy rain at isolated places will occur for the next two days.

The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on September 7.

For the next 48 hours on September 5 and September 6, moderate to heavy rain is expected over Vikarabad and Nagarkurnool districts, light to moderate rain is expected all over the state.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 31 degree to 34 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 20 degree to 23 degree Celsius.

During the last 24 hours in the state, the highest rainfall of 80.9 mm was recorded at Gollapalle (Jagtial), highest maximum temperature of 34.7 C was recorded at Satyanarayanapuram (Bhadradri Kothagudem) and the lowest minimum temperature of 19.9 C was recorded at Vatwarlapally (Nagarkurnool).

For the last day, GHMC has recorded the highest rainfall of 37.2 mm at Ramachandrapuram (circle no 22, Ramachandrapuram & Patancheruvu), highest maximum temperature of 31.7 degrees celsius recorded at Musheerabad (circle no 15, Musheerabad) and the lowest minimum temperature of 21.4 degree Celsius recorded at Shapur Nagar (circle no 25, Qutubullapur).

Some of the videos related to the Saturday, September 4,2021 rain were shared on social media

Hyderabad: Four gates of Osman Sagar lifted

Due to heavy rainfall in Telangana, the water levels in the Osman Sagar reservoir-Gandipet in Hyderabad have reached full tank level. To tackle the flooding, four flood gates were lifted on Saturday by Hyderabad metropolitan water supply and sewerage board (HMWS&SB) to let water into River Musi.

The water level at the reservoir was recorded at 1,788.80 feet against the FTL of 1,790 feet. The reservoir capacity is 3.90 TMC and on Wednesday the water level was 3.62 TMC. The water body is receiving 1,100 cusecs of inflow.

Residents living downstream of Musi have been alerted as more rains are expected in catchment areas. In case of any emergency in these rains, Please Dial 040-29555500 for DRF assistance.