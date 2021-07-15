Heavy rain forecast for Karnataka

By IANS|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 15th July 2021 11:10 am IST
Representational photo

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain and strong winds for another two days in Bengaluru.

Orange alerts had been issued in Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikmagalur and Shimoga districts, IMD Director (Weather and Forecast) C.S. Patil said.

The maximum temperature will be around 25 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be around 20 degrees.

MS Education Academy

Continuous rainfall has thrown life out of gear all across the state. A 70-year-old man died due to drowning in an overflowing rivulet in Kodagu on Wednesday.

Incidents of landslides have been reported from the Dakshina Kannada district where roads are being inundated by overflowing rivers.

Many districts including Bidar, Kalaburgi, Raichur, Yadgir in north Karnataka are also affected by the rainfall.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button