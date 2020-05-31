Heavy rain lashes Hyderabad

The DRF team of GHMC struggling to clear water stagnation and removing trees that had fallen due to heavy rains on Sunday.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Sunday left a pleasant not with a three-long steady spell of rain in the city.

Even though Hyderabad city was witnessing scorching heat for the last few months, the elusive summer showers finally helped in cool down the atmospheric temperature.

After long got days, sharp showers started at around 12 p.m. Though it was initially accompanied with heavy winds at isolated places over Telangana that heavily swayed the trees, later thunder and lightning joined the heavy rains.

DRF teams clearing Treefalls and Water stagnations due to Heavy rains. Possibility of heavy rains continuing for the next one hour in the city. Dial 100 for emergency assistance. @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @bonthurammohan pic.twitter.com/6iseD52Cvb — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) May 31, 2020

Suddenly, the bright sun disappeared behind the black clouds that expedited the fall of darkness in the next one hour. The gravity of thunder and lightning was unusually high. Amidst the darker evening, the lightning flashed continuously. It was accompanied by deafening thunders that kept most of the people indoors and off the roads. By then, the heavy wind turned into breeze.

As the rain started much earlier in the city, the sudden downpour also inundated many low-lying areas and many arterial roads of LB Nagar, Hayath Nagar, Nagole, BN Reddy, Meerpet, Hastinapuram, Vanasthalipuram, Malkajgiri, Uppal, Secunderabad, Charminar, Nampally, Abids, King Koti, Basheerbagh and other parts of the city.

With frequent thunder and lightning, the power cut was experienced in many areas. Several trees had fallen on the roads and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) along with Director Of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) are struggling to clear the water stagnation on major roads of the city.

mohammedhussain.reporter@gamil.com

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.