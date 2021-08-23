Heavy rain lashes Hyderabad, 5-day warning issued for Telangana

Hyderabad: In spite of a fairly pleasant and sunny morning, the city today witnessed heavy rainfall starting Monday afternoon along with lightning and thunderstorm. The rains began to lash Hyderabad at around 3:30 pm, only got heavier over the next few hours, leading to water-logging and traffic jams in parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday also issued a five-day rainfall warning for the state of Telangana from August 23 to August 27. The department warned that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places in the state.

In a separate bulletin, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said that Komaravelly in Siddipet district recorded a maximum of 72.5 mm rainfall a day earlier on Sunday as against the state average of 6.1 mm.

Moderate rainfall between 15.6 to 64.4 mm was received at few places over Jayashankar, Karimnagar, Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Siddipet, Medak, Jangaon, Yadadri, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mahabubabad, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal and Mahabubnagar districts, TSDPS said.

Besides, several districts including Kumuram Bheem, Jayashankar, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Jangaon, Yadadri, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts received light rainfall ranging from 2.4 to 15.5 mm.

During the last 24 hours in the GHMC area, highest rainfall of 3.6 mm was recorded at Patancheruvu (circle no 22, Ramachandrapuram & Patancheruvu ), while the highest maximum temperature of 34.8 degree celsius was recorded at Ganaanka Bhavan (circle no17, Khairatabad). The lowest minimum temperature of 22.0 degree celsius was recorded at the University of Hyderabad (circle no 20, Serilingampally).

The IMD on Monday also predicted light to moderate rain/thundershowers at isolated places for next three days. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 30 degree to 32 degree celsius, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 21 degree to 23 degree celsius.