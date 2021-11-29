Heavy rain lashes parts of Andhra, orange alert issued

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 29th November 2021 6:05 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh continues to reel under the aftermath of heavy rains and flash floods that wreaked havoc on the state.

Amaravati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘Orange’ alert for heavy rains in the Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, and Kadapa districts of Andhra Pradesh.

IMD has also predicted thunderstorms and lightning in these four districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD has also issued an advisory for fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have lashed out many parts of Nellore, Kadapa, Srikalahasti, and Chittor districts on Monday morning.

Earlier on Friday, the state government informed that 44 people have lost their lives due to floods caused by the unprecedented rain in the state.

