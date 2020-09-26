Heavy rain lashes Telangana

By Mohd Aslam HussainPublished: 26th September 2020 6:43 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana state has been hit by Heavy rains. Heavy to very heavy rains have been hitting the state since the last 24 hours.

The rains have hit various parts of the state capital-Hyderabad- and inundated several areas of the city. This has caused huge amount of problems to the residents of the city. Those came out of their houses to go to their offices have been completely drenched and faced a lot of problems in knee deep stagnated water on different roads of the city.


 The vehicle users have also used a lot of problems due to potholes filled roads. Meanwhile, the authorities of the weather department have said that the the state would witnessed rains at different places during the next 24 hours.

