Heavy rain, thunderstorm to occur till July 17 in Telangana: IMD

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that heavy to very heavy rains and thunderstorms will occur in Telangana till July 17. The department warned that light to moderate rain or thunder showers very likely to occur at a many places in the state.

In its bulletin, IMD said that heavy to very heavy rains very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal (R-U), Siddipet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy districts of Telangana.

Heavy rains very likely to occur at isolated places in Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Khammam, Janagaon, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Narayanpet and Mahabubnagar districts of Telangana.

In a separate bulletin, Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said that Aswaraopeta, Bhadradri Kothagudem district recorded a maximum of 119.8 mm of rainfall on Saturday, as against the state average of 19.0 mm.

Very heavy rainfall between 115.6-204.4mm was received in Bhadradri Kothagudem districts, TSDPS said.

Heavy rainfall between 64.5-115.5 mm was received in Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts. Moderate Rainfall between 15.6-64.4 mm was received all over the state except Nalgonda district.

Besides, light Rainfall ranging from 2.4 to 15.5mm received at few places all over the state.

During the last 24 hours in the GHMC area, highest rainfall of 38.3 mm recorded at Maredpally (Circle No 23, Secunderabad), highest maximum temperature of 30.6 degrees Celcius recorded at Mondamarket (Circle No 30, Begumpet) and lowest minimum temperature of 21.2oC recorded at Shapur Nagar (Circle No 25, Qutubullapur).

It also predicted light to moderate rain/thunderstorms are expected at many places for next two days,in the GHMC area and across the state till July 17.

