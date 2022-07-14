Heavy rainfall over core monsoon zone to continue: IMD

New Delhi: With the monsoon trough active and continuing to be at a position south of its normal, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat, the Western Ghat areas of Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa on Thursday and over Saurashtra and Kutch till Friday.

“A well-marked Low Pressure Area lies over south coastal Odisha and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to upper tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height. The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin on Wednesday.

An east-west shear zone runs roughly along 20 degree North in middle and upper tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height across north peninsular India, the IMD said

“Under the influence above two systems, fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, and Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, and Karnataka during next 5 days.”

Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over west Madhya Pradesh and Telangana on Thursday, east Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, Vidarbha on Thursday and Sunday, Chhattisgarh over the weekend, Odisha till Saturday, Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra and Gujarat region on Friday, Saurashtra and Kutch on Saturday, and coastal and south interior Karnataka on Thursday.

Isolated heavy to very rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Gujarat, the Ghat areas of Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa on Thursday and over Saurashtra and Kutch till Friday.

Stating that scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next five days and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi & Rajasthan during next three days, the IMD bulletin said, adding that there will be reduction thereafter.