Heavy rainfall triggers rise in vegetable prices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Due to heavy rainfall that is being witnessed by Telangana State for the past few days, the vegetable prices have increased in Hyderabad.

According to the wholesale traders of the vegetable market, there is a shortage of vegetables due to continuous heavy rainfall which has led to crop damages.

The increase in diesel prices has resulted in the rise of transportation charges which is also contributing to the rise in vegetable prices in Hyderabad.

It has been noted that lesser quantities of vegetables are being transported from the wholesale markets to the city’s local markets. In these conditions, the prices of green vegetables have doubled.

The below table shows the rise in the prices of vegetables in Hyderabad.