Heavy rains badly damaged electronics said Hafeezbabanagarainsr residents

Hyderabad: The heavy rains that once again lashed Hyderabad on Saturday night have resulted in immense loss of property and lives. The overflowing Gurram Cheruvu tank at Balapur followed the inundation of the slums in Old City including Omer colony, Hafeezbabanagar C Block, Gulshan Iqbal colony and Lalithabagh.

The rains washed away many vehicles and other household equipment, and the electronics were badly damaged. The GHMC authorities and NDRF team swung into action and were busy rescuing people trapped inside the buildings in boats. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and other higher officials of the GHMC went around the rain-affected localities and monitored the relief works.

Nadeem Colony in Tolichowki and Al Jubail Colony Old City which already inundated after the incessant rains on Tuesday were ones again flooded on Sunday. As a local measure, the colony residents had left for safer places yesterday evening following a rainfall alert. The DRF teams and local youth cleared the water channels for smooth discharge of water into the nala.

Traffic movement was affected at the Moosarambagh Bridge after water stagnation following heavy rains. On the other hand with the HMWS&SB releasing water from Himayatsagar, the areas along the river Musi were flooded.

The worst-hit were colonies lying near Gurram Cheruvu tank. On Sunday the authorities were seen shifting the stranded people from the flooded pockets of the colonies in JCB vehicles.

Several vehicles were seen submerged in the gushing waters on Saturday night. Authorities used boats to shift people from colonies of Hafeezbabanagar. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and others monitored the rescue operation. Several NGOs and groups of youth were seen distributing food packets and water bottles in the affected areas while a few persons distributed ropes and ladders to help people remove vehicles struck in mounds of slush.