Heavy rains cause wall collapse in DRDO at Hafeez Baba Nagar

Hyderabad: A compound wall of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Hafeez Baba Nagar collapsed due to heavy rains on Saturday night.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident that took place at C Block in Hafeez Baba Nagar, which in fact was a locality that literally submerged with rain water on Saturday night due to heavy water flowing into the area from the Balapur Lake. Police officials along with some area in the youth shifted 40 people to a community hall.

The 20-feet compound wall had collapsed due to heavy rains and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) arrived at the spot with a JCB and started clearing the area, a police official said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the GHMC received a total of 683 rain related grievances including 146 complaints of waterlogging, 440 drainage overflow complaints, 9 man hole cover issues, 12 man hole damages, 8 wall collapses, 5 dilapidated building complaints, etc.

According to the Telangana State Development Planing Society, on Saturday evening, the Charminar area have recorded 65.5 mm of moderate rainfall, whereas, Rajendranagar received 63.8 mm of rain and 60.8 mm of rainfall was recorded at Saidabad.

Moreover, several areas like Nadeem colony, Barkas, Hafez Baba Nagar, Al Jubail colony and Falaknuma were once again submerged as four gates of the Himayat Sagar had been opened on Saturday night, which led to good inflows of water into lakes and Nalas.