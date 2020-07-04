Heavy rains cause walls to collapse in Thane; no casualties

Thane: As heavy rains continued to lash Maharashtra’s Thane city, the civic authorities on Saturday reported two incidents of wall collapse.

No casualties were reported in both these incidents, an official said.

A 12-feet wall collapsed near Khetale Garden in Hajuri area due to heavy downpour in the morning hours, while a six- feet wall in Azad Nagar also came crashing, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

Meanwhile, a portion of the first floor of a building collapsed due to heavy rains and the remaining structure was also weak, the official said.

Personnel from the fire brigade and disaster management cell rushed to the scene to clear the debris, he said, adding that there were no casualties.

According to the district administration, Thane had received 53.23 mm rainfall till morning, while Palghar had recorded 35.88 mm rains during the same period.

Source: PTI