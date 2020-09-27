Heavy rains cause water logging at City’s Holy Trinity Church

The Holy Trinity Church located in Telangana’s Hyderabad faced severe waterlogging after many low lying areas submerged in water following heavy rains in the region since Friday.

While speaking to ANI, Raju Alex, the priest at the church said that every year during the monsoon season, the issue of waterlogging surfaces here.

“I have been in the Holy Trinity Church for the past three years and every year, in this season, the rainwater gets accumulated at the premises of the church up to three feet. Like every year, this year too, water entered inside the church premises due to heavy rains. The entire area has been inundated in the rainwater,” he said.

Alex added that the church authorities have complained to the concerned authorities regarding the same issue and requested for a pipe connection, but so far, the issue has not been resolved.

“We asked them to reduce the level of water in the tank bund, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation authorities would not do that because they have to maintain the level of water in tank bund for the tourist boats. But because of the raised water levels, all the low lying areas would get submerged in water during heavy rains,” Alex added.

The priest further said that due to heavy rains for the past two days, an approximately one-acre area in which the church was built, got submerged in water up to three feet and had to be drained using pumps which costs them a lot of money.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate thunderstorm with lightning over isolated places of Telangana during the next six hours.

@Rajani_Weather @WeatherBrother @HiHyderabad @weatherindiaoff @WeathrCast @metcentrehyd 🆘⚠️IMD forecasts heavy rains over the next 5 days till Sept 30 in #Telangana..light to moderate rains may fall all over the state with thunderstorms at isolated places including #Hyderabad.. pic.twitter.com/g2YtlF2FlR — WEATHER BADSHAH (@WeatherGuruji) September 26, 2020

“Moderate thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Telangana, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Interior Karnataka, East Bihar, northeast Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura during next 12 hours (starting from 2 pm on Saturday),” IMD said in a tweet.

Source: ANI