Heavy rains cause waterlogging in several parts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Heavy rains and flooding was witnessed in Chandrayangutta area and several parts of Hyderabad on Saturday night.

The downpour was witnessed in Nampally, Abids, Kothi, Basheerbagh, Khairatabad, Goshamahal and Vijayanagar colonies. The rains led to waterlogging in parts of the state capital, including the Falaknuma bridge.

Earlier, Chandrayangutta Corporator, Abdul Wahab sent out a message to the people of the area, urging them to stay safe by moving to the first floor of their own or other buildings in the neighbourhood.

“People in Balapur, Baba Nagar and nearby areas should not stay at the ground floor of their houses, they have to shift to the nearby first floor in the same buildings or that of others in the neighbourhood,” Wahab said in the message.

Rescue operations were carried out to provide relief to the people, in one such operation Abdullapurmet Police pulled out a car stuck from overflowing water with the help of a JCB machine in Rachakonda.

Earlier, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao had directed officials to distribute the Chief Minister relief kits at the doorsteps of the residents in the rain affected areas across the city.

Rao on Saturday reviewed the progress of relief measures, including dewatering and restoration activities being taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in inundated areas of the city.

Source: With ANI inputs