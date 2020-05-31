Hyderabad: The heatwave over Telangana has lasted for close to a week and now the India Meteorological Department on Sunday announced heavy rains and thunderstorms later today.

The unbearable heat and scorching sun has left the people of South India in a serious spot of bother even as the COVID-19 lockdown continues to rage through the nation at an alarming rate.

The Director of Enforcement, Vigilance, Disaster Management (EV&DM) of GHMC warned that heavy rains or very heavy rains over various parts of the city and advised citizens to stay indoors, also alerted the team of DRF.

Possibility of Heavy to very heavy rains over various parts of the city. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless unavoidable. All DRF teams on alert. @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @bonthurammohan

“Heavy rain would occur and adjoining areas of Hyderabad, Nizamabad, and several other districts during next two hours. Thunderstorm to moderate rain would occur over Telangana,” the IMD officials said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the IMD stated that the maximum temperature is likely to recade from the current situation from today in the Southern parts of India.

Forecast for Telangana

The Regional Meteorological Department, Hyderabad centre released the 5 day forecast for Telangana informed that from today till June 2, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 KMPH) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Vikarabad, Sanga Reddy, Medak, Siddipet, MDCM, YDDB, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Mehboobnagar, Nagar Kurnool, WNP, and JGLG of Telangana.

Today, Light to moderate rain or thunder showers very likely to occur at few places over Telangana. Heavy rains expected in parts of Telangana till June 2

1 June 2020, Light to moderate rain or thunder showers very likely to occur at many places over Telangana.

2 June 2020, Light to moderate rain or thunder showers very likely to occur at few places over Telangana.

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on 3 and 4 June as well, said the official from Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad.

