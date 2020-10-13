Heavy rains: Four gates of Himayat Sagar opened after 10 years

Hyderabad: Due to the heavy inflow of water flowing into Himayat Sagar, four gates of the reservoir have been lifted on Tuesday night after it touched its full reservoir level (FRL) OF 1763.500 around 12:30 pm to let out water from Himayathsagar into Musi river that had filled to the brim due to incessant rainfall experienced in the last few days in its catchment areas.

Earlier, around 9 pm, heavy thundershowers lashed the city, setting the tone for opening up of the Himayathsagar gates.

The Himayat Sagar had been filling up consistently during last few days and there was high anticipation in the city about the opening of the sluice gates of Himayathsagar, an occasion for Hyderabadis to celebrate.

This is the first time in ten years, in 2010 gates were opened, now the water level is increasing by over 11,000 cusecs, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB)

“Due to heavy rainfall in the Himayat Sagar reservoir catchment area, the reservoir was again flooded by 16666 cusecs. Currently, the water level of Himayathsagar reservoir has reached 1762.867 feet. With this, at 12 o’clock tonight, the Himayathsagar reservoir 2 gates were raised 2 feet and 1375 cusecs of water will be released into Musi.

Depending on the inflow, more gates will be lifted along with these two gates out of a total of 17 gates.

At present, the total inflow is 16666 cusecs. The total water storage capacity of Himayathsagar is 2.97 TMC. The current water storage is 2.766 TMC. The total water level is 1763.5 feet. The current water level is 1763.867 feet.

As the reservoir 2 gates were raised and water was released downstream, Water Board Managing Director Dana Kishore along with the concerned authorities, Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts along with the municipal administration GHMC directed the police officers to be vigilant.