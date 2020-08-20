Heavy rains in the city brought good inflows in Himayat Sagar

Hyderabad: Ceaseless rains for the past few days in the State capital and the suburbs have brought good inflows into Himayat Sagar. If rains continue to remain active for the next few days, the officials from Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) are also expecting inflows to Osman Sagar reservoir.

While, water levels in most of the reservoirs across the State are increasing steadily, the twin reservoirs of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar are yet to receive considerable inflows, mainly due to scanty rainfall in catchment areas of the reservoirs.

Senior Water Board officials, however, said that rivers connecting to the Osman Sagar are receiving good inflows and if the trend continues, then there could be good inflows into the reservoir as well. On Monday, the water level in Himayat Sagar was 1,734 feet against the FRL of 1,763 feet and in Osman Sagar it was 1,753 feet against FRL of 1,790 feet.

Meanwhile, the water level in Hussain Sagar lake, which crossed the Full Tank Level of 513.41 mts and flowing downstream through the vents, has started to steadily recede.

GHMC lakes wing officials said the water levels were recorded at 513.50 mts on Monday afternoon and expected to reach the FTL by Monday night, in case there were no further inflows into the lake. Despite, water level reaching the FTL in the lake, officials said there was nothing to worry as water would flow downstream through the 21 vents.

The Water Board officials made it clear that there would be no dearth of drinking water in the city because the main sources of drinking water to Hyderabad, the Nagarjuna Sagar Project on River Krishna and Yellampally project on River Godavari, are getting steady inflows and are expected to fill to their capacities as more rains are expected during the next few days.