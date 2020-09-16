Heavy rains lash Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed the city on Wednesday evening disrupting normal life. The showera resulted in roads getting inundated and waters entering homes in several localities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the city.

On Wednesday evening, it rained non-stop for three hours as a result of which heavy water logging areas Melkote Park, Himayatnagar, Vaibhav colony, Uday Coop.Society, Nallakunta and at Chappal Bazar, Kachiguda, Amberpet and Santosh Nagar was reported.

The road leading from Malkajgiri to AS Rao Nagar caved in and badly damaged due to rains but no effort has been made to repair it. The worst affected is the Talabkatta, Rein Bazar, Yakhutpura and Bahadurpura.

In addition, the Disaster Response Force of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) used pumps to lift the water from the flooded roads of the city.

According to Telangana State Development Planing Society’s automatic weather station Gandipet in the city recorded 109 mm of heavy rainfall, followed by Rajendranagar at 104.3 mm rainfall. Several areas including Shaikpet, Bahadurpura, Serilingampally, Khairatabad, Asifnagar, Bandlaguda, Charminar and Uppal registered over 70 mm of rainfall upto 8 pm.

Flood waters entered houses in Govindpalli village as the bunds of nearby water bodies breached. Cars and cattle were washed away for some distance in flood water.

Vehicular traffic between Mehdipatnam to Rajendranagar came to a halt as flood water submerged roads. Tolichowki, Khairatabad, Panjagutta and other areas are also overflowing.

Several thoroughfares were waterlogged in different parts of Hyderabad on Wednesday evening, the civic body said. Many construction sites of flyover and roads were also submerged owing to the heavy over evening rains.

Nearly 100 grievances were lodged by the citizens in this rain, the call center of GHMC received 44, My GHMC App 42, Dial 100 9. The complaints were of water logging, dilapidated building or wall collapse, fallen tree, repairs to roads and pot holes.