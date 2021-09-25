Heavy rains lash Hyderabad; people advised to stay indoors

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed the city for over three hour in the evening on Saturday, with the downpour continuing in several areas late into the night. The heavy rains prompted the GHMC’s Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) Director to ask people to stay indoors.

The rains, which began around 7:30 pm, continued across the city, triggering waterlogging in several places, affecting traffic and also entering the cellars of several apartments in different areas.

As of 10 pm, the Telangana State Development Planning Society’s weather stations recorded 105.0mm of rain in Jubilee Hills, 71.5 mm in Malakpet, 68.0 mm in Serlingampally, and 63.8mm in Saroornagar.

There were reports of heavy downpour in Secunderabad, RTC Cross Road, Ramnagar, Musheerabad, Vidyanagar, Amberpet, Tarnaka, Attapur, Karwan, Begumpet and other surrounding areas. Also, there are signs of thunder and lightning in some areas. Moosrambagh bridge was closed due to downpour.

The Director, EV&DM, GHMC tweeted pointing out that moderate to heavy rainfall would continue over the city for the next one hour.

“Citizens are advised to stay indoors. Dial 040-29555500 for DRF assistance,” the EV&DM director tweeted.

Meanwhile, following the downpour on Saturday evening, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi instructed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) monsoon action teams to be alert. She also asked engineers in the civic body to monitor the situation on the ground and to take immediate measures.

