Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, many areas inundated

Hyderabad: Though incessant rains continue to lash twin cities since two days but the very heavy downpour on late Wednesday night has resulted in inundation of rain water in low lying areas. Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the city with LB Nagar Zone receiving highest rainfall in excess of 15cm.

In wake of heavy rains teams of Disaster Response Force (DRF) of GHMC were pressed into service. Like always there were several complaints of water logging in many parts of city.

Drizzle and misty weather continued since Wednesday morning, but the intensify into heavy downpour picked up late in the evening forcing the civic authorities to sound alert post noon appealing public to stay back at homes.

The rain report issued by the authorities

Old city residents had reasons to be reminded of floods from October 2020, as heavy rains resulted in deluge after quite a few lakes filled to the brim and threatened to overflow.

The areas like Chaderghat, Moazamjahi Market, Nampally, Dilsulknagar, Khairatabad and Towlichowki witnessed water logging for many hours but Al Jubail colony and adjoining area seen influx of rain water into the residential areas.

According to the official sources, Hyderabad received an excess of 31.6 per cent rainfall — of 216 mm in July 2021 so far.

In GHMC circle 2,3 and 4 recorded heavy rains as in Uppal Mandal 159.5 MM,Hayatnagar community hall Vanasthalipuram recorded 158.3 and south Hastinapuram recorded 156.7MM rains/