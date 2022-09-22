Heavy rains lash Hyderabad; More downpour expected today

Hyderabad: Hyderabad residents woke up to rainfall on Thursday. The rainfall began at around 8:30 am today.

Due to rains that lashed many parts of the city, commuters especially in Old City areas faced difficulties. Water logging was also witnessed in some parts of the city.

Between 8:30 am and 11 am, Bandlaguda recorded the highest rainfall of 14.5 mm. Other areas that received heavy rainfall today include Rajendranagar, Serilingampally, Shastripuram, Kanchanbagh, and Kandikal Gate.

Areas under Rangareddy districts such as Shamshabad, Chevella, Maheshwaram, and Ibrahimpatnam also received heavy rainfall today.

Hyderabad likely to receive more rainfall

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) forecast, Hyderabad will receive light to moderate rainfall till tomorrow.

A few parts of the city will continue to receive rainfall for another two days.

While the maximum and minimum temperatures in Hyderabad are expected to be in the range of 29-31 and 22-23 Celsius, the state may witness temperatures in the range of 31-34 and 21-24 degrees.

From June 1 to September 22, Hyderabad recorded rainfall of 704.7 mm against normal 548.7 mm with a deviation of 28 percent whereas, the entire state recorded rainfall of 1054.5 mm against normal 690.9 mm with a deviation of 53 percent.

Tamil Nadu gearing up for northeast monsoon

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is gearing up for the northeast monsoon which is expected by the end of the current month.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain in some parts of Tamil Nadu, including coastal areas and areas adjourning the Western Ghats till September 25.

Chennai is likely to witness lightning and receive thunderstorms today and tomorrow.