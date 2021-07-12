Heavy rains lash Karnataka as monsoon revives

Bengaluru: With the southwest monsoon reviving after a week-long break, moderate to heavy rains lashed Karnataka, disrupting normal life, an official said on Sunday.

“Widespread, moderate to heavy rains occurred over coastal, central (Malnad) and northern regions of the state, as the revived monsoon intensified,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said in a bulletin.

Rainfall was, however, scattered in the state’s south interior areas, while it was moderate in Bengaluru rural and urban districts, Kolar and Ramanagara.

“Northern districts in the state like Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Yadgir received heavy to very heavy rains due to dark clouds and favourable factors like strong surface winds,” said the official.

The IMD issued an orange alert in coastal and central districts, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga, warning of heavy and widespread rains in the next 24 hours.

“Yellow alert has been sounded in the state’s northwest region, including Dharwad, Haveri, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Belagavi, warning of isolated rains till Monday,” said the bulletin.

Data showed 13cm rainfall at Agumbe in Shivamogga district, followed by 12cm at Manki in Uttara Kannada district and 10cm each in Kota, Kundapur, and Bhatkal.

Meanwhile, the state natural disaster monitoring centre warned fishermen from venturing into the Arabian Sea across the west coast, as strong winds with 40-50kmph speed were likely to pass over the area, causing high waves and gusty conditions.