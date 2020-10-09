Heavy rains lash parts of Hyderabad, cause traffic snarls

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Friday evening, resulting in major water-logging and huge traffic jams in several reas. The sudden weather change in the state and city meant that many areas received rainfall for more than two hours on the same day.

On Friday, after 5:30 p.m., sudden thundershowers lashed various parts of the city, with areas like Mehdipatnam, Lakdikapul, Mallepally, Khairatabad, Asifnagar and others getting inundated. According to the Telangana State Development Planing Society, very heavy rainfall of 132.0 millimetres (mm) mm was recorded during the evening hours in Asifnagar, 100 mm in Khairatabad, 105 mm in 105 mm, 83 mm in Nampally and 66 mm in Secunderabad.

The Charminar circle however received moderate rainfall of 63.8 mm, while Saidabad witnessed showers of 44.0 mm, Rajendranagar 40.3 mm and Amberpet 38.5 mm. On Friday evening, the heav rains led to several traffic congestions. With the city witnessing heavy rains, Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad Traffic Police, tweeted,

“It is raining heavily in the City. Kindly drive carefully and cautiously. Don’t apply sudden breaks and avoid skidding. Traffic officers are on the roads to help. Call our control room and Dial 100 for any help.⁦

Hyderabad is all set to witness more rains for next four days. Heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana till October 13, said the Indian Meteorological Department’s city unit.