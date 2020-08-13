Heavy rains lash parts of Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 13 : Heavy rains lashed several parts of Telangana on Thursday under the influence of a low pressure area in the northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha and West Bengal coasts.

Very heavy rainfall at few places inundated low-lying areas and snapped communication to few villages.

Incessant rains in Greater Hyderabad since Wednesday night resulted in inundation of roads and disrupted vehicular traffic.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon has been active across Telangana and rain occurred at most places.

Very heavy rain occurred at few places in Bhadradri Kothagudem and at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalapally and heavy rains at most places in Mahabubabad, and at isolated places in Khammam and Warangal Rural districts.

Burgampadu in Bhadradri Kothagudem received the highest rainfall of 17 cm.

Meanwhile, the rains led to a big drop in the day temperature across the state. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the maximum temperature in Hyderabad plummeted from 29.7 degree Celsius on August 12 to 23.8 degree Celsius on Thursday. There was a 6.2 degree departure from the average.

The maximum temperature also fell drastically in other districts in the state with the departure from average temperature ranging from 0.1 to 5.7 degrees.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places across Telangana till August 17.

Meanwhile, the report released by the Ground Water Department on Thursday shows that the state received excess rainfall this season up to July. The state recorded 18 per cent excess rainfall compared to the normal rainfall during the same period

According to the status of ground water level scenario report for 2020-21, the state received 439.8 mm rainfall up to July as against the normal rainfall of 373.4 mm.

Out of 33 districts, 16 received excess rainfall, 15 received normal rainfall and two received deficit rainfall.

Hyderabad received 15 per cent excess rainfall from June 1 till date. The city received 412.1 mm rainfall during the period against the normal rainfall of 359.7 mm.

Source: IANS

