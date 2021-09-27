Heavy rains lash Telangana, more in store

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed parts of Telangana including state capital Hyderabad on Monday under the influence of cyclonic storm Gulab, which weakened into deep depression after crossing Andhra-Odisha coast overnight.

Hyderabad, surrounding districts and some other parts of Telangana received heavy rains Monday morning and the authorities went on high alert in view of warning by India Meteorological Department (IMD) that heavy to very heavy rains are likely.

Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtiyal, Rajanna Sircilla, Mahabubabad, Warangal Rural and Kamareddy districts, the IMD said in a bulletin.

It also forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangan (Urban), Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Siddipet, Sangareddy and Medak districts

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightening with a wind speed 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of Telangana.

The IMD said heavy rains could lead to massive water pooling on roads and low lying areas and traffic congestion at most locations. The rains could also submerge agriculture land or damage crops, result in falling of tree and electric poles and electricity, water and other social disturbances for few hours.

Hyderabad Meteorological Centre’s incharge director K. Naga Ratna said the deep depression lay centered over Telangana and under its influence heavy to very heavy rains are likely in many parts of the state over next 24 hours.

The state government has already alerted the district collectors in view of the forecast of heavy rains.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a teleconference with the district collectors and directed them to open special control rooms in all the districts to monitor the flood situation.

Somesh Kumar asked the collectors to work in coordination with police and other line departments. The district officials were directed to be on alert with regard to low-lying areas, keep a vigil and take necessary measures on the tanks likely to breach.

In Hyderabad, high alert warning has been issued in view of the heavy rainfall prediction for the next three days. Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad has forecast heavy rains throughout the day resulting in local floods.

Disaster Response teams of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporatio (GHMC) were on high alert to prevent inundation

“Rainfall to intensify into heavy & very heavy rainfall in the next 4-6 hours & incessant rainfall may continue for the next 48 hours. High Alert has been issued to all personnel & teams of GHMC. Citizens are advised to avoid any unnecessary travel,” tweeted director, enforcement, vigilance and disaster management, GHMC.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has postponed the exams scheduled for September 27. The university announced that B.Tech/B.Pharm/Pharm D/Pharm D (PB), regular and supplementary exams scheduled on September 27 have been postponed and the rescheduled date will be announced later.

Andhra University also announced postponement of exams of under graduate (professional)/post graduate and professional courses scheduled for September 27.