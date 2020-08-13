Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in many areas in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 14 : Overnight rains led to waterlogging in several parts of Gurugram on Thursday, throwing normal life out of gear.

Traffic snarls were also reported from various parts of the city in the morning hours.

According to an official of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the downpour has inundated at least 29 low-lying areas of the city.

“Waterlogging was reported from Sector 14, Atul Kataria Chowk, DLF phase 1, Sector 34, Sector 27 and other areas,” he said.

Officials also said that the entrance and ground floor of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) office in Sector 14 got submerged in rainwater.

The situation outside the MCG office at Sector 34 was also similar as water entered the basement parking area.

The residents of DLF phase 1 having houses adjoining to the Aravalli mountains also faced a tough time, as water accumulated in lawns and the connecting roads.

Many residents slammed the civic body for poor the drainage system.

Amit Khatri, Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, said that the MeT department has recorded over all 89.5 mm rainfall in the district with 60 mm in Gurugram block, 112 mm in Maneser, 150 mm in Pataudi, 98 mm in Sohna, 80 mm in Farukh Nagar and 37 mm in Wazirabad.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.