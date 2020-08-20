Heavy rains likely in Telangana on Friday: IMD

By Sameer Published: 20th August 2020 11:48 pm IST

Hyderabad: Heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places of several districts in Telangana on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Forecast

According to the IMD weather forecast, light to moderate rainfall or thunder showers at most parts of the state is predicted for the next four days while it would be generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in the city.

On Thursday, most parts of the state received moderate rainfall.

Tribal town Mulugu received 89 mm rainfall.

Flood alert

Bhadradri-Kothagudem District Collector MV Reddy said the first flood alert was issued at Bhadrachalam at 7 AM today as the Godavari flood waters reached 43.1 feet level.

He advised people living in low-lying areas to be cautious and ordered officials to continuously monitor at the field level.

Telangana Minister E Dayakar Rao oversaw arrangements being made to rescue residents of Warangal, which was battered by rains.

Source: PTI
