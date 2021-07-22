Heavy rains predicted for next 17 hours; red alert continues

Hyderabad: The eastern and north-eastern districts of Telangana have been earmarked for heavy rains in the next seventeen hours for which the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert warning.

A bulletin issued today at 4 pm forecasted heavy rains for the areas of Adilabad, Kumrambheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagityal, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, and Kamareddy districts and thus earmarked them as red zones.

Light to moderate rains are expected throughout in Hyderabad, the IMD said.

The districts of Siddipet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Warangal, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Pedapalli, and Karimnagar have been dubbed as orange zones by the IMD.

The new weather report is in keeping with the weather prediction made by the IMD earlier this week, which predicted rainfall until July 24.

The forecast said that thunderstorms and gusts of wind of 30 to 40 kmph are likely in one or two places in most districts of Telangana. Heavy rainfall might make its presence known in the northeastern and eastern districts of Telangana.

The department said that the impact of the rains could be flooding and inundation in low-lying areas, traffic regulation of rail, road, air, and congestion at many levels, agricultural land submerge and crop damage, disruption of electricity services along with increase in water levels of reservoirs.