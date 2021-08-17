Heavy rains predicted for Telangana; high risk in 7 districts

Hyderabad: In view of the low pressure area over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal formed over south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh and south-west monsoon being active, heavy rains are predicted in several districts of Telangana, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The associated cyclonic circulation of the low pressure area extends up to 7.6 km above sea level tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to move west northwestward during the next 48 hours, IMD said. It currently lies over coastal Odisha.

As a result, in Telangana, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Medak districts.

Also, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Rajanna Sirsilla, Peddapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Kamareddy, Nagarkurnool districts.

Similar rains are also predicted in and districts surrounding Hyderabad including Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad for next 48-hours.

The weather office also warned of Flash Flood Risk (FFR) for the next 24 hours till 11:30 on August 18 in several districts. Due to occurrence of very heavy rainfall , the state can expect moderate to high risk in few watersheds in the Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Khammam, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Kamareddy districts.