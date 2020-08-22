Heavy rains sweep away herd of cows in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Several places in Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Sehore and Indore witnessed heavy rains since Friday. A heart wrenching video of a herd of cows being swept away in the state surfaced on social media.

“Sehore received 316 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday, the highest in the state. Indore recorded 263 mm rainfall, while it was 210 mm in Bhopal during the same period,” said meteorologist S N Sahu of the India Meteorological Department’s, Bhopal office.

“Monsoon is likely to remain active in the western parts for the next two days,” he added.

The downpour caused flooding in low-lying areas and some slums in Bhopal, where the authorities opened the sluice gates of Bhadbhada Dam of Upper Lake on Saturday to release water.

#MadhyaPradeshRains: Herd of cows being swept away due to heavy rains in Sonkatch pic.twitter.com/rLtAA3uEtV — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 22, 2020

“The sluice gates were opened following a rise in water levels. Inflow from streams in the catchment areas is causing the water level to rise in the Upper Lake,” Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner K V S Choudary said.

“An alert has been sounded in the downstream areas of the dam,” he said.

A British-era building in the polytechnic college campus at Nowgaon in Chhattarpur district of Bundelkhand region collapsed due to torrential rains late on Friday night, said the Free Press Journal.