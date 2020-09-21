Heavy rains to continue in Telangana

“Heavy rains expected in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal and Khammam districts,” IMD.

By Hussain Saify Published: 21st September 2020 4:53 pm IST
Hyderabad Rains

Hyderabad:  India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy rainfall in Telangana. Fishermen in the neighboring state of Andhra Pradesh have also been advised not to venture into sea.

 A series of heavy rainfall is expected until September 23 before the situation gets normal.

An advisory notice has been sent by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to all the District Collectors and Police Superintendents after the IMD department’s alert.

Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal and Khammam district are expected to experience heavy rainfall in the state according to the IMD advisory.

