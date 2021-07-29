Heavy rains wreak havoc in Islamabad, 2 dead



Islamabad: Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Pakistan’s capital city of Islamabad, killing at least two people while injuring several others, officials said.

Several buildings, shops and vehicles were damaged due to the heavy downpour in the affected areas, Xinhua news agency reported citing the official as saying on Wednesday.

The torrential rain in Islamabad and its twin city Rawalpindi inundated many low-lying areas and main roads, creating immense difficulties for the residents.

The heavy rain accompanied by strong winds also uprooted trees and destroyed makeshift shelters.

Electricity supply in several areas of the twin cities remained suspended.

Rescue and relief operations are being carried out by rescuers.

Commenting on the situation in the federal capital, the country’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that the Pakistani Army and other local authorities are present in various areas to deal with any emergency condition.

Speaking with Xinhua, Sayed Munawar Shah, a senior official of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), said that heavy machinery and trained staff have been deployed to clear major roads and restore traffic.

He said that excessive water and debris are being removed in several localities.

“Most of the locations and avenues have been cleared and efforts are underway to clear the remaining areas.”