Heavy Russian shelling erupts in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv

Indiscriminate shooting at civilian targets

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 12th March 2022 7:15 am IST
Ukraine
Ukraine after bombing [Photo post by Ukraine Foreign Minister on Twitter]

Kyiv: Heavy shelling by Russian forces has erupted around the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Friday evening, according to a CNN report.

Social media videos showed fires in the area, and Vitaliy Kim, head of Mykolaiv Region Administration, said that there were “active hostilities near Guryivka,” to the north of the city.

“We’re trying to push them further,” Kim said on his Telegram channel, according to CNN.

MS Education Academy

In a series of messages, Kim said the bombardment amounted to “indiscriminate shooting at civilian targets,” including a cafe and apartment block.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button