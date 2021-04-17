Heavy voter turnout marks Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll

Hyderabad: Heavy voter turnout marked polling for the Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll which concluded at 7 p.m. on Saturday as 81 per cent voting was recorded till evening, the officials said.

The polling began on a brisk note in the morning and continued to see voters turn out in large numbers throughout the day.

Till 11 a.m., 31 per cent voter turnout was recorded which increased to 53 per cent by 1 p.m.Telangana’s chief electoral officer Shashank Goyal visited polling stations in Pylon colony and Hill colony in the constituency to personally take stock of the polling activities and ensured Covid protocols are in place.

While polling was held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the last hour of polling was kept open for Covid patients.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah of the ruling TRS.

The results will be declared on May 2.