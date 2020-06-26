Heedlessness main reason behind rising corona cases in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Heedlessness of people with regard to taking preventive measures and violation of lockdown norms are said to be the main cause behind the rising cases of coronavirus in the country. Coronavirus cases have spiked in various cities of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. A nationwide survey has been done on the situation of Covid-19 cases during the past hundred days. The survey revealed that COVID cases surged due to lockdown violations.

According to survey, there were 331 positive cases from March 25th to 17th, where as the cases increased to 1211 from April 8th to April 30th and from 1st May to 10th May the tally rose to 2989.

It was observed in the survey the government succeeded in controlling the virus in the initial stages of the lockdown. However, as the lockdown was eased in various stages people began violating restrictions. They ignored social distancing and other restrictions. People were seen crowding the markets. Free moving of people without following the lockdown norms resulted in virus spreading like a wildfire.

Medical experts noted that cities where lockdown guidelines were not followed properly have witnessed surge in coronavirus cases and the situation is getting from bad to worse.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh could also control coronavirus during the early days of the lockdown but as the restrictions were eased in phases, cases continued to rise in the state especially in Hyderabad. City was restored to normal life in the first week of June. Government and authorities did not pay much attention towards preventive measures and restrictions. Government alone can’t be blamed because the public too showed irresponsibility. Even now they are not ready to follow preventive measures despite rise in cases. Medical experts have warned that if people continue to move freely without using masks and without maintaining social distancing it will further worsen the situation.