Heera Gold offices become operational in Hyderabad

The Heera group CEO further said that her aim is to empower the women and make them self reliant

By SM Bilal|   Published: 27th March 2021 11:01 am IST

Hyderabad: The central office of Heera Gold group on Friday was re-opened at Banjara Hills after a gap of three years. Hailing the Supreme Court’s decision allowing to carry out business, the Heera Group CEO Nowhera Shaik said that though there were many conspiracies by the vested interests to malign her business and image she could able to make a come back with the support of the investors.

Nowhera Shaik said that, the company is awaiting the digital data centre from Central Crime Station (CCS) police, once its received by her office the process of distributing the money among the investors shall start. With the central office becoming operational, all the branches will become start functioning soon.

The Heera group CEO further said that her aim is to empower the women and make them self reliant. “Implicating me in 29 cases across the country was politically motivated and this has badly affected the company and its investors” said Nowhera Shaik.

Following Supreme Court’s direction Nowhera Shaik was released on bail and she was allowed to carry out business and return the amount to depositors.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button