Hefty fine for parking at Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The iconic Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad has become a popular spot for many people to click selfies. However, the haphazard parking of vehicles on the bridge has led to regular traffic snarls.

So far, the police have been using blaring sirens to shoo away people. However, this has not deterred people from parking their vehicles on the bridge.

Now the Madhapur police decided to take strict action against traffic violators. From now on, parking on the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge will attract a hefty penalty of Rs 2000, which is a 10-fold increase from the previous fine of Rs 200.

Patrolling against parking at Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge

The police have also increased patrolling along the cable bridge, especially after sunset and during weekends, to prevent illegal parking and ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Apart from it, in order to monitor the situation on a real-time basis, the police have installed CCTV cameras on the bridge. The cameras will capture the number plates of the bikes and cars parked illegally, and challans will be issued to the traffic violators.

It has also been announced that enforcement drives will be conducted against illegal parking on the bridge.

Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad

The Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad, located near Inorbit Mall at Madhapur, has become a popular tourist destination since its opening.

The bridge connects Jubilee Hills and Financial District and features 13 cables on each side of its pillars.

Along with the scenic views, visitors can also enjoy boating facilities and the Floating Restaurant, which adds to the attraction.