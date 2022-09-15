Heirloom Hyderabad food festival honours fast dying recipes

Hyderabad: A food festival celebrating the city’s recipes will be held here from September 23 and October 2. The Heirloom Recipes of Hyderabadi Cuisine will be held at the Novotel Hyderabad Airport.

The festival will be conducted by LUQMA, a catering service set up by the members of SAFA, an organisation promoting women entrepreneurs. Two Home Chefs from LUQMA will put forth a food promotion at Novotel Hyderabad Airport’s newly revamped restaurant, Food Exchange.

Following the theme of fast-losing recipes of Hyderabad, the event will include dishes such as mutton tahari, talawa gosh, khatti dal, kaddu ka dalcha, chicken shami kebab amongst many others.

The women of LUQMA will also have their own homemade products available for sale, such as their biryani masala, chai masala, khatta masala, sukhey kebab, potli masala, etc.

Also Read Telangana: Traffic advisory issue ahead of National Integration day

General manager Rubin Cherian said of the event, “We, at Novotel Hyderabad Airport, are extremely pleased to be hosting a food promotion that not only highlights heirloom Hyderabadi dishes but also helps us uplift and empower the incredibly talented women of our country.”

“The home chefs at Luqma come with the magic of flavor in their hands, so to be able to give them a stage to share this gift is a pleasure for us. Our special thanks to CEIA, our promotional partner for this festival, to help us spread the message of this exceptional endeavor,” he added.