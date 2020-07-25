Help Desk Services at Nizamia for COVID

Hyderabad: A COVID Help Desk has now been set up at Government Nizamia General Hospital, Charminar which is now a LEVEL1 COVID centre. The NGO, Helping Hand Foundation, which has set up the COVID HELP DESK in OGH, King Koti & Chest Hospital, has now started Help desk services at Nizamia from today.

Three counsellors have been positioned to basically assist the patients coming for COVID testing. The volunteers are helping in registration, form filling, disposing reports and line management.

Apart from navigational guidance, managing the crowd is an assuming to be very important feature of the HELP DESK services in all the COVID centres, maintaining safe distance and to maintain queue can help prevent spread of the infection, which the HELP DESK volunteers are able to help said Mr. Mujtaba Hasan Askari, Helping Hand Foundation.