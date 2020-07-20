Help flood-hit people, Priyanka tells Congress leaders, workers

20th July 2020
priyanka gandhi

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday appealed to party leaders and workers to do everything
possible to help those affected by floods in several parts of the country.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Floods in many areas of Assam, Bihar and UP have disrupted life. The crisis has affected lakhs of people. We are ready to help people affected by the floods. I appeal to Congress workers and leaders to do everything possible to help the affected people.”

Six more people have lost their lives in flood-related incidents in Assam, taking the total death toll to 85, said the state government on Monday.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said that over 70 lakh people have been affected due to floods.

Source: ANI
